Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Grows By 55.4%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTIA opened at $16.38 on Monday. Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

