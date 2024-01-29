Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Grows By 15.6%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hywin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hywin in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hywin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hywin by 164.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hywin by 75.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Hywin Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of HYW opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. Hywin has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.

