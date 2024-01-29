Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Drops By 11.1%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.83.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $641.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $600.36 and a 200-day moving average of $544.71. Intuit has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $649.47. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

