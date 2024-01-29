Short Interest in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Increases By 15.6%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
