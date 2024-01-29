Short Interest in Tietto Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:TIETF) Grows By 18.7%

Tietto Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:TIETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,895,200 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 4,123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tietto Minerals Trading Down 99.5 %

Tietto Minerals stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Tietto Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

Get Tietto Minerals alerts:

Tietto Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tietto Minerals Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in Australia and West Africa. Its primary project Abujar gold project comprises three tenements covering an area of 1,114 square kilometers located in western Côte D'Ivoire. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tietto Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tietto Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.