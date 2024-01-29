Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Decreases By 25.7%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 119,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.5914 dividend. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.