Short Interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Drops By 20.8%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 50,100 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on vTv Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %
VTVT opened at $8.25 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than vTv Therapeutics
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Could Rumble’s video platform reach its tipping point in 2024?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 2 undisputed chip leaders that each owns a 90% market share
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Marriott International is the juggernaut that keeps growing
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.