Short Interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Drops By 20.8%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 50,100 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on vTv Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTVT opened at $8.25 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.