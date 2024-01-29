Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,740 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

