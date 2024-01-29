Signaturefd LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

