Signaturefd LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,141,000 after buying an additional 2,882,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,215,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,484,000 after buying an additional 1,255,266 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

