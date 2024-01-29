Signaturefd LLC Buys 17,818 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 115.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.