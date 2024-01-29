Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,867 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGR

About Avangrid

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.