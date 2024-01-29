Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $58.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

