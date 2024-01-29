Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of BCE opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.67%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

