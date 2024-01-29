Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $353.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $391.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.33.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

