Signaturefd LLC Has $269,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $220.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

