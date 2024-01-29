Signaturefd LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after buying an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $64,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,836.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $64,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,836.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,060,050 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $108.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $109.06.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

