Signaturefd LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $418.96 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

