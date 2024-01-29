Signaturefd LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SNDR opened at $24.82 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNDR

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.