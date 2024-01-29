Signaturefd LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

