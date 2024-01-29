Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,099 shares of company stock worth $9,714,244 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $208.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average of $195.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

