Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

