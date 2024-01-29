Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Kellanova worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on K shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $54.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $4,035,486.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 622,400 shares of company stock valued at $33,566,032. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

