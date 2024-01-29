Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 121,760 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $104.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.