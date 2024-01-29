Sleepless AI (AI) Price Up 15.3% This Week

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $165.47 million and $52.39 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 130,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.22086102 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $56,701,276.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

