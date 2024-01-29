Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257,791 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $83.20 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.28.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

