Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $935.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $828,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

