STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 166.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $37.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after acquiring an additional 253,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,742,000 after purchasing an additional 132,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

