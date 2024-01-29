STP (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0523 on Major Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. STP has a market capitalization of $101.65 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017293 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.36 or 1.00006286 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011359 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00199183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05214758 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,456,976.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

