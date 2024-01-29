Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Stride worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,432,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride in the second quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at about $10,819,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stride by 2,792.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 260,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Stride Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LRN opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,909.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.