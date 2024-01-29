Substratum One Day Volume Reaches $11.26 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $11.26 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017293 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.36 or 1.00006286 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011359 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00199183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00021877 USD and is up 29.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.