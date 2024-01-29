Syon Capital LLC Invests $6.94 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Syon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,568 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.00 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

