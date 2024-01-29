Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sysco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.15 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

