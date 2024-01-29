Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after buying an additional 3,009,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $205,528,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after buying an additional 1,059,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $167.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.13 and a 12 month high of $169.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

