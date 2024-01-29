Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in January

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Temenos Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Temenos stock opened at $101.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. Temenos has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $102.28.
About Temenos
