The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,860 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

