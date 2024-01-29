The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (CGABL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGABL opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $20.60.
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile
