The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (CGABL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGABL opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $20.60.

Get Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 alerts:

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

biohaven is engaged in the identification and development of clinical stage compounds targeting the glutamatergic system. biohaven obtained licenses from yale university school of medicine and massachusetts general hospital regarding intellectual property relating to the use of certain glutamate modulating agents in the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.