The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 94,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp increased its position in The Glimpse Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of VRAR opened at $1.33 on Monday. The Glimpse Group has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 184.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

