The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 474.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,218,000 after buying an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Citigroup cut their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

