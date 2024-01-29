THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of THOR Industries worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.82. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.93.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

