Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,521,000 after buying an additional 555,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $71.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $207,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

