Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.17 Million

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. Vai has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $39,481.75 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 6,169,664 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

