Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 23.2% in January

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 200,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 447,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $2,572,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $79.16 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.