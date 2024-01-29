Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Up 14.2% in January

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,800 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 385,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other Verastem news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $100,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,523 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Verastem has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

