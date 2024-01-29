Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,200 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 622,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERB. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Verb Technology by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 32.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Verb Technology by 78.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verb Technology by 486.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERB opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $652,194.90, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.66. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,183.48% and a negative net margin of 797.39%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

