Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 6.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $103.00 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

