Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Stock Up 2.1 %

VRRM stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 60.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,421 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 34.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,892,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 486,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,516,000 after buying an additional 95,492 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.