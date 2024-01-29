Versor Investments LP Acquires 1,075 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after buying an additional 548,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,233,000 after acquiring an additional 421,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $144.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.07. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

