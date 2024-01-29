Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 3,800 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 947.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,318 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $171.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

