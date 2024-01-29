Versor Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stride during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Stride by 138.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRN

Stride Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE LRN opened at $60.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.